Philanthropies Need A Better Way To Measure If Their Fundraising Is Successful

Charitable groups have developed lots of ways to ask for money. That ranges from broad, impersonal salvos like telemarketing and direct mail, to double-down tactics like asking current givers to attend an upcoming gala or other kind of open-the-wallet event. All of which begs an obvious question: How far does your dollar really go after it’s deducted from the cost of the chase?

Traditionally, nearly everyone in the sector has answered that question with what’s called the “cost of fundraising” equation, a ratio of how much money it takes per dollar to raise what your group actually ends up with. (Take the total expenses used to raise the money, including staff time, and divide it by what the group nets.)

Obviously, spending 80 cents for each dollar that comes in isn’t nearly as great as being able to put down 35 cents for the same return. The idea–one that, for savvy donors at least, has governed their behavior for decades–is to find an organization with a low fundraising cost ratio, which shows that the group has gotten good at raising money efficiently. (The Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance suggests no more than 35% of operational costs should go toward fundraising.) Of course, the less you spend raising money, the more money you have to put toward the cause work itself.

The problem is that groups who abide too closely to that standard are falling victim to another variation of the “overhead myth“: By one metric, they appear attractive to donors, but by several others, they may have sacrificed their ability to build for the future. That’s according to new math being championed by BoardSource, a national nonprofit that works to improve the governance and leadership capabilities of cause groups. In January, it partnered with GuideStar, the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, and the Association of Fundraising Professionals to explain some of the inherent problems with over-simplifying how you measure effective fundraising.

“We have seen the damage that it causes to an organization when they are so focused on keeping their fundraising expenses low that they are not investing in a strong sustainable long-term fundraising program,” says BoardSource President and CEO Anne Wallestad. Or, conversely, when groups that have thought differently about what they need get penalized for having a seemingly high ratio on their stat sheets.

To fix that, BoardSource is promoting two other metrics that should be weighed alongside the cost of fundraising as indicators of a successful overall strategy for money-raising. The first is dubbed the “dependency quotient,” which shows how much of a group’s budget would need to be replaced if, say, the market shifted and their biggest funders suddenly disappeared. (Divide total organizational expenses by the sum being collected from your five largest donors. The resulting percentage shows much of the load those funders carry alone.) The second, which was always factored into fundraising cost, is “fundraising net,” which BoardSource argues deserves to be looked at separately to figure out if what’s being brought in matches the group’s overall need: Subtract your total fundraising expenses from the total raised. And then, most importantly, figure out if it’s enough to fund the operation.

After all, most of the industry—those with budgets below $10 million, at least—has a huge gap between what their income generating programs, services, or products bring in and actual expenses. Most require fundraising to cover a little over half of their shortfalls, according to the National Center for Charitable Statistics. Groups that operate above that threshold often still need about one-fifth of their money–which could be even more depending on the overall budget–to come in the same way. When compared against the classic cost of fundraising ratio, Wallestad says this “three measure framework” provides leaders with “a better way of looking at whether or not they’re being effective” and what might need to be changed.