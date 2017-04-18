Four Steps For Rebounding From Job-Search Rejection

“Thanks for your interest, but we’ve decided to go with another candidate.”

This is a crappy email to receive, particularly when you thought you had it in the bag. The exceptional opportunity that you believed was a perfect fit is no longer on the table. It seemed like an offer was definitely in the works, too; after all, you’d sent them references upon request, and even briefly chatted about possible compensation. Plus, you bonded with the hiring manager—you can’t have made that up. In spite of an outstanding final interview, you didn’t get the job—now what? 1. Take Time To Heal Simply put: Rejection stings! Slow down and give yourself time to deal with your emotions. Lean on your support system and vent to family and friends—not networking contacts you don’t know well on a personal level. You’re going to need time before you feel ready to re-build your confidence and put energy into the job search again. If you don’t cut yourself some slack, you’re bound to run out of steam in the process, and maybe even make careless errors. Give yourself a week or so. That’s enough time to lick your wounds without completely losing momentum. 2. Think About What You Could’ve Done Differently Hindsight is 20/20, so don’t get defeatist as you consider what you may have done differently. Perhaps you could’ve spent more time prepping answers, sent a stronger thank-you note, or been more confident when talking about your accomplishments. And, if you conclude that you did your best and wouldn’t change anything, that’s fine, too. It’s the reflection and self-awareness that really matters. Based on my recruiting experience and as a candidate, I know that unless the hiring manager is running short on time, she’s guaranteed to ask if you have any questions. During that final Q&A segment, if I’m the interviewee, I’ll often ask, “Is there any reason that you can think of as to why I may not be offered this position?”