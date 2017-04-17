Four Times Your Boss Doesn’t Want Your Input (And How To Get Heard Anyway)

Your boss is busy. So are you—but that doesn’t exactly put you on an equal footing. The two of you may have a strong working relationship where you ask each other for feedback, and the power dynamic is just about imperceptible. And that’s great! But it’s there, even if it’s hard to see, and you shouldn’t forget it.

So even though the traditional rules of office politics might not apply, there are still times when your manager really doesn't need or want your input. The only problem is they might not actually tell you, "You know what? I've got this," until you've already overstepped. Here are a few pointers on what it takes to walk the line between letting your boss make the tough calls she's paid to make, and speaking up when you think you have something to add, but aren't sure if it'll be welcomed. 1. When Your Boss's Mind Is Made Up When your boss announces in a meeting, "I've made a decision. We won't be able to put your project in next year's budget," it's probably time to let go. Listen for the phrasing: "We won't be able to" is more definitive than, "I'm not sure we're going to be able to"; "I've made a decision" isn't, "The more I think about it, I'm leaning towards . . ." Hearing this, you'll likely feel upset, angry, and ready to take a stand and make your case. But the window has closed. It's probably better to accept defeat, especially if the news arrives in a group setting where mounting a challenge might embarrass your boss and make you look bad. How to get a word in anyway. Even if your boss's mind is made up, that doesn't mean it's completely worthless for you to voice misgivings. You just need to be careful when and how. If you follow up in a one-on-one meeting, you might say, "I accept your decision, can you share your thinking?" If she sounds tentative in her explanation or open to your view, you may still have an in—a chance to collaborate on a better approach, possibly a compromise that includes some of your original idea. 2. When You're Surrounded By Experts Your boss doesn't want you to be a know-it-all who speaks up just to curry favor and impress the room. So if you're in a group setting with people who know more than you (and possibly more than your boss) about a certain topic under discussion, hang back and let them talk. Your silence might even be taken as wisdom and humility—never a bad thing. How to get a word in anyway. Being reticent doesn't mean you have to sit through a whole meeting in perfect silence. Speak up to ask a question, draw a quieter team member out, or synthesize some of the views you've heard. You will be projecting one of the most coveted leadership skills: the ability to pull together a discussion and get participants on sidelines involved. Your boss might even admire you for taking on this role. At any rate, it'll probably reflect better on you than trying to pose as a subject-matter specialist—and will open up some room for you to squeeze in your opinions more tactfully.