Organic food and research company the Mirando Corporation recently announced the winner of its Super Pig Project, a 10-year campaign that placed 26 piglets with 26 farmers worldwide with the intention of isolating one pig that will go on to feed the world.

“I am exceptionally proud of our bold, new initiative, the Super Pig Project!” says Lucy Mirando, the CEO and public face of the Mirando Corporation, in a memo. “Ten years in the making, these beautiful Super Pigs will be an awesome addition to the Mirando line of wholesome, organic foods you and your family enjoy every day.”

The Super Pig Project was developed under the Mirando Corporation’s research arm Mirando Tranformatives and the Mirando Animal Wellness Center. According to Mirando, her company’s aim is to create sustainable and ethical conditions for raising animals, with a recent focus on pigs. Mirando explains her company’s vision in an exclusive video for Fast Company.

The winner of the Super Pig Project is a creature hailing from South Korea named simply “Okja.” And if that name sounds oddly familiar, it’s probably because you’re more likely to read more about little Okja in your Netflix queue than in a science journal.

Yes, it’s true–the Super Pig Project doesn’t actually exist. And, yes, Lucy Mirando does bear a striking resemblance to Tilda Swinton in a platinum wig because she is, in fact, Tilda Swinton in a platinum wig. And Okja is, of course, an upcoming Netflix film directed by Korean cult filmmaker Bong Joon Ho (Snowpiercer, The Host, Mother).

As stated on Netflix’s site: “The film follows Mija, a young girl who must risk everything to prevent a powerful, multinational company from kidnapping her best friend–a massive animal named ‘Okja’”–with Swinton playing the leader of said company, Lucy Mirando.

It’s a character the Netflix marketing team believes is bold enough to live beyond the screen. In a run up to the film’s June 28 premiere date, Kyle Christensen, marketing and social manager for Netflix Original Series and Film, is leading a multilayered campaign, starting with the Super Pig Project site and a Twitter account for Mirando.