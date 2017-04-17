The Emotionally Intelligent Startup’s Guide To Bragging On Social Media

United Airlines will probably be able to weather the storm over its recent mistreatment of a passenger because it’s such a big corporation. Your startup, on the other hand, can’t afford to be disliked. Your product may be great, your work culture excellent, and your consumers happy, but nothing kills the vibe like a marketing misstep—or several.

That much is obvious, and so is this second point: Your startup can’t afford to remain a business no one’s heard of. You need to publicize your wins. Did you sign a big client? Was your CEO recognized next to an A-lister? The world needs to know, and the easiest, fastest, cheapest way to spread good news is through social media. But what’s less obvious is that you should do it by bragging. Anything that smacks of false modesty could whip up the internet’s wrath faster than a patronizing Pepsi commercial. Here’s why, and how to do it right.

The Humblebrag Is Hereby Deceased

“Humblebragging” entered the popular lexicon around a decade ago and was added to the Urban Dictionary in 2011, where the top entry reads, “Subtly letting others [k]now about how fantastic your life is while undercutting it with a bit of self-effacing humor or ‘woe is me’ gloss.”

So by now you probably don’t need to be reminded that there’s a difference between bragging and humblebragging, and that it’s shamefully apparent on social media. But what we do need reminding of in 2017 is that the inauthenticity behind (but not limited to) the humblebrag is more toxic than ever. It’s what got Pepsi skewered, and as the pressure ramps up on businesses to add something of social value in addition to just adding to their bottom lines, the perils of sounding tone deaf are plentiful, frequently political, and hard to avoid.

One reason why is because social media is where advertisers and activists uneasily coexist at an especially fraught moment. Another is because of the way the human brain evolved to communicate. “The further you get from unmediated face time,” one psychologist pointed out for Fast Company recently, “the more likely it becomes that a conversation will go off track.”

So it doesn’t surprise Molly Reynolds, founder of an entrepreneurship community called The Unicorn in the Room, that “there is often a disconnect between who people are in real life and who they are in social media. If you’re speaking in person,” she points out, “you have context, tone, and intent; you don’t have that on social media. Because your only communication tool is the written word, you need to be extra careful about how you phrase your accomplishments.”

Harvard Business School researchers happen to agree. In a recent empirical study of self-presentation on social media, they find that the lines get blurred especially quickly whenever a person or business takes to social media for self-promotion. The study’s authors also examine the differences between good, old-fashioned bragging and two distinct types of humblebrag, one complaint-based and the other rooted in humility. What researchers found was that complaint-based humblebrags are more prevalent on social media but less effective than humility-based ones. However, both approaches to humblebragging actually make you less likable and competent in the eyes of your audience.