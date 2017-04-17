What To Expect At Facebook’s 2017 F8 Developer Conference

At Facebook’s annual F8 conference , which officially kicks off in San Jose, California, on April 18, expect the social media giant to focus on the potential of augmented reality, a more powerful Messenger, and how the platform is tackling fake news and violent videos.

It’s the first conference since founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a 10-year roadmap for the company last year, focusing on technologies that will completely transform the way we use the platform. It will be the third year in a row that Facebook has held the conference, after taking a few hiatuses since launching the event back in 2007.

This year’s conference is expected to kick off with a keynote from Zuckerberg where he will unveil new Facebook products and talk about the social network’s plans for the future followed by yet another keynote on Wednesday, including more than 45 different sessions.

Until then, here’s our preview of what to expect at the highly anticipated conference. And as soon as it kicks off at 10 a.m. (PST) on Tuesday, we’ll keep you on top of all the action with live updates.

Augmented Reality

Expect a big focus on AR and its potential to completely change how we use our smartphones when we shop, travel, and play games. “Think Pokemon Go but on steroids,” notes USA Today, adding that Facebook’s AR lenses (glasses or contact lenses) won’t likely be available for a few years, but that the company is working to incorporate the experience into our phones as much as possible and in some unexpected ways for the time being.

Instagram

Facebook is likely to reveal more about some new features for Instagram, such as a Camera Effects Platform that allows you to add photo and video overlays and a Places Graph that enables developers to use Facebook’s location database. Per the description for the session focusing on the latter: “Power your app with the Places Graph. We’re providing free access to the same place data that powers Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. Learn how to use data in about 140M+ places around the world to create location aware app experiences.”

Messenger

Earlier this month, Facebook announced that its Messenger service has reached 1.2 billion users. The social network is expected to launch a few new Messenger features during this year’s conference, including new chat bots for group conversations, reports TechCrunch. The bots would likely be less chatty in nature than their predecessors and instead provide information pertinent to the group such as current sports scores or stock prices.

Virtual Reality

One thing we’ll definitely see a lot of at this year’s F8: virtual reality. Since its last developer conference, Facebook has made huge strides in terms of 360 video and virtual reality experiences, now allowing 360 video and photos to be shared on the site. In March, Facebook took things a step further and introduced Facebook 360 for Gear VR.