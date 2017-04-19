The Uphill Battle Of United Way NYC’s First Female President

When Sheena Wright stepped into the role of president of the United Way of New York City (UWNYC) nearly five years ago, she was the first woman to hold the position in the organization’s 80-year history. She currently presides over a staff of 98 employees and oversees programming and revenues in excess of $57 million . But Wright is no stranger to trailblazing. “I learned early on, I’m almost always underestimated,” she says.

Raised in the South Bronx, Wright was one of a handful of African-American students at the boarding school she attended and entered Columbia University at the age of 16.

Personal experience has informed Wright’s leadership as she’s sought to grow UWNYC by building on its existing strengths and assets. It’s also why she’s passionate about the work. Wright admits she was fortunate as a child to be exposed to programming that offered her different educational opportunities beyond public school. Some of her peers were not so lucky, she says.

Wright says she’s had to be very clear about her strengths and capabilities, because there will always be people who see being a black woman from a poor neighborhood as a liability. “I have to be constantly aware [of my strengths], because there’s always going to be an assumption that they’re not there,” she explains, “and I’m going to have to demonstrate that.”

Changing Mind-Sets And Establishing Goals

Wright was immediately tasked with demonstrating her leadership skills and vision when she applied for the job at UWNYC by creating a new mission statement. “The organization was really at a turning point,” she says, being best known as a corporate social responsibility partner for companies and having a broad mission statement of advancing the common good. Wright says she thought hard about the fact that many companies didn’t need a middleman like United Way when they could easily reach nonprofits directly to donate resources. “My goal and vision was for UWNYC to reinvent itself,” she says, “and play more of an activist role.”

After she landed the job, says Wright, she started putting this vision into motion. Of the activist role, she admits, “That was a little bit controversial. We had a board of corporate guys,” she says, 80% of whom were white men and their average age was 62. “I love them,” she enthuses, “they are wonderful people, but this was new language.”

But it wasn’t just the board who were challenged by Wright’s bold language and vision. “The people who had the most trouble were internal,” she says. That mostly came from a place of doubt about putting a goal out there and not achieving it. Wright made them see that there was no alternative if they were going to grow. “We owe it to them,” says Wright of her predecessors at the organization. To get past the initial resistance, Wright says she couched the mind-set as an evolution and tried to engage staff and board members in conversations and decisions.