Donald Trump just blocked a prominent Twitter account run by veterans

This morning President Trump tweeted a message lambasting the recent court decision that deemed his travel ban unconstitutional . The Twitter account for VoteVets, a progressive PAC that represents veterans, replied to the tweet with a series of messages calling Trump’s actions a threat to national security. Then Trump blocked the account. VoteVets has over 42,000 twitter followers.

The Commander in Chief can block @VoteVets, the voice of 500k military veterans and families, but we will NOT be silenced. pic.twitter.com/SaCN5hKU9R

— VoteVets (@votevets) June 13, 2017

Trump’s block was confirmed by Will Fischer, VoteVets’ director of government relations. He says he was about to send another tweet—following the first eight he fired off—but saw a message from Twitter that Trump’s tweet could not be viewed. Fischer says that follows a pattern of behavior from Trump—he “wants to surround himself with sycophants.” (It should also be noted that numerous accounts with official blue checkmarks reply to Trump’s tweets in a social strategy to gain more visibility.)

Fischer went on, “If [Trump] can’t handle the voice of dissent, then frankly I have no idea how he can be viewed as commander-in-chief.”