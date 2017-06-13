Keds just brought back its crazy popular partnership with Rifle Paper Co.

Keds is a hundred-year-old brand known for its canvas sneakers. Recently, it’s been taking the concept of “canvas” literally. In February, Keds released a collection of shoes printed with elaborate floral patterns painted by Anna Bond, the founder of the wildly popular stationary brand Rifle Paper Company. Those shoes sold out in 24 hours on both Keds.com and Rifle’s e-commerce website.

Yesterday, Keds brought the shoes back, and we’ve found out that Bond will continue to develop shoes for the century-old canvas shoe brand. The partnerships makes sense: The brands both attract millennial women and have a retro sensibility. “We’ve found collaborations have helped our brand grow,” says Emily Culp, the CMO of Keds. “It helps us expand our customer base and deepens our reputation as a brand that puts women—including female founders like Anna—at the center of what we do.”