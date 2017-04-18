Zola Wants To Be Your Wedding Planner—And Save You From Your In-Laws

You just got engaged and you’re so excited! After calling your parents, sharing engagement selfies on Facebook, and generally basking in the glow of eternal love, now comes the hard part: You have a wedding to plan. And that’s going to involve a lot of money, tedious logistics, a talent for diplomacy, and more money.

In this day and age, we have plenty of tech tools and cool apps at our disposal. The problem is, they’re not all found in a single toolbox. When I got married five years ago, my husband and I used all these wedding planning resources: The Knot’s wedding website maker; two separate online registries from Amazon and Crate & Barrel; Minted’s card-sending service for our save-the-dates, invitations, and thank-you notes; and lots and lots of Google Doc spreadsheets to keep track of all of our guests’ information and budgeting.

And we still ended up hiring a wedding planner.

“It shouldn’t have to be this hard,” Shan-Lyn Ma, cofounder and CEO of Zola, tells Fast Company. “We’ve come up with user-friendly apps for everything from online shopping to finding a taxi. And yet wedding planning tools haven’t improved much over the last decade.”

Ma, who previously worked at Chloe + Isabel and Gilt, is setting out to fix this problem. Today, Zola is launching a suite of tools designed to ferry a couple from their engagement through their first year of marriage. In addition to the current registry feature, Zola will now offer customizable wedding websites, a system that automatically pings guests for their addresses, and a checklist feature that comes pre-loaded with tasks specific to a couple’s specific religious or cultural traditions.

These tools are not particularly complicated or original. But what makes them so powerful is that they are now all available in a single place and are all integrated with one another. For instance, when one of your guests buys a gift from the registry, the main guest list will automatically be updated with what they purchased and you will receive a reminder on your checklist to send a thank-you note.