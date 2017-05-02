“There Are No Rules”: Rag & Bone’s CEO On Challenging The Status Quo

“It just confirmed to me that there are no rules,” says Wainwright cofounder and CEO of retailer Rag & Bone. “Why not break the mold? Why not try something original and see what happens? You can’t just accept the status quo because someone else has told you that’s how it should work.”

Rag & Bone has always been somewhat unconventional. With no formal training in fashion, Wainwright cofounded his company in 2002, designing clothes that focused on perfecting the basics (jeans, T-shirts, etc.) in order to give the wearer a blank canvas for adding their personal style. That idea of turning over the keys to someone else’s creative vision has been a staple in Rag & Bone’s marketing strategy as well, most notably with the ongoing DIY project (getting models to take their own photos in Rag & Bone clothes with no Photoshop or hair and makeup styling) and most recently with the short film Hair that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Directed by actor John Turturro, Hair stars Turturro and Bobby Cannavale as themselves musing about the significance of hair. Although both actors are wearing Rag & Bone in the five-minute short, there’s nary a forthright brand mention or much talk of clothing at all.

“Is it putting the clothes first and foremost? No, but that’s the entire point. It’s about personal expression and how you can use Rag & Bone to create your own aesthetic,” Wainwright says. “Our overall marketing strategy has always been to try and do the opposite of what everyone else is doing and to challenge the status quo of this assumed set of rules that the fashion world operates in. It’s an imaginary set of rules that everyone abides by, and for many years it definitely worked. But it’s been very obvious that that old way of communicating is not really relevant these days.”

There’s certainly been a growing trend in the fashion world to create short films where the clothes have little to do with the action, other than the fact that the characters are wearing them, e.g., Kenzo tapping Portlandia’s Carrie Brownstein to direct The Realest Real and David O. Russell guiding Allison Williams, Kuoth Wiel, and Freida Pinto through a Hitchcockian nightmare for Prada. Rag & Bone even went down this same road before last year with Michael Pitt directing and starring in The Driver.