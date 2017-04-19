EXCLUSIVE: Viacom’s New Study Is A Marketer’s Blueprint For Millennials

In the seemingly never-ending analysis of the relationship between millennials and brands, there is, of course, the standard parade of buzzwords like engagement, authenticity, and influencers–but what about proximity?

Viacom’s in-house integrated marketing studio Velocity recently released The Culture of Proximity, a short documentary that provides context and supplementary interviews with academics, celebrities, futurists, etc. to support its study on the intersections of millennials, content distribution and consumption, and brands.

“I wanted to have this team of thought leaders take a look at what’s driving culture these days and ultimately what’s behind fans having more power and how they’re able to shape pop culture these days more than ever,” says Dario Spina, CMO of Viacom Velocity.

In the doc, writer and illustrator Tim Urban breaks down “the culture of proximity” as close culture (what’s created and share among friends and family), mass culture (what everyone consumes together from larger entities), crowd culture (what’s created and consumed among “close culture” communities), and deep culture (the esoteric subcultures shared by a relatively limited number of people).

What this breakdown reinforces is the idea that there are continually growing avenues of entry for brands to reach millennials–exactly how far that reach should go could depend on Velocity’s findings from its study.

86% of millennials say: “Fans have at least some ownership of the things they’re fans of.”

of millennials say: 70% of millennials say: “I choose activities that will give me things to post.”

of millennials say: 70% of millennials say: “We filter our social media feeds to only see what we want to see.”

of millennials say: 61% of millennials say: “I can influence popular culture.”

of millennials say: 51% of millennials say: “Messaging is just as personal as talking in person.”

of millennials say: 50% of millennials say: “Someone should make a movie about my life.”

of millennials say: 48% of millennials say: “I feel like I know my favorite celebrity.”

of millennials say: 33% of millennials say: “There isn’t really such a thing as ‘the truth.’”

of millennials say: 32% of millennials say: “Brands are as honest as people try to be.”

of millennials say: 29% of millennials admit: “I post things that make my life look better than it really is.”

of millennials admit: Millennials says it’s okau to publicly share mental illness (70%), coming out (70%), going to rehab (55%), and having a miscarriage (50%).

Perhaps one of the most salient points that can be distilled from The Culture of Proximity is how millennials see themselves not only as consumers of what companies and brands distribute, but creators as well, which plays out across fan fiction, memes, and even so far as people becoming brands themselves, à la social media stars.