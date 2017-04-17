Look, “The Leftovers'” Final Season Probably Won’t Answer Everything

In just two seasons, The Leftovers took dramatic storytelling in television to its furthermost boundaries before pushing it clean off the edge. The question now with the show’s third and final season is where will its characters–and the audience–land?

Based on Tom Perrotta’s novel, The Leftovers explores the vastness of faith and loss following the sudden disappearance of 2% of the world’s population. Season three picks up two weeks before the seventh anniversary of The Departure, a date many believe will bring about the end of days.

https://youtu.be/L9w0sz5y83k

Mapping out the last season of any show is a daunting process, but given the emotional density and existential scope of The Leftovers, it stands as a particularly steep undertaking.

“I think seasons one and two were very much world building,” says Mimi Leder, executive producer and one of the show’s directors. “This one was far more challenging in that [co-creators Perrotta and Damon Lindelof] had to start at the end to know where to begin.”

Over the course of the series, Leder has not only directed the majority of the episodes, she’s also had a significant hand in shaping its voice and visual palette. Leder’s approach to a show like The Leftovers exists in somewhat of a paradox: being intimate on an epic scale, meaning keeping in focus the enormity of a supernatural phenomenon yet zooming in tight enough to see the finest cracks in a family’s foundation.

In directing season three’s premiere, Leder had to contend with seamlessly navigating through the past, present, and a future that could foreshadow an utterly mind-blowing finale.