From More Productive Slack Habits To Nailing Job Interviews: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week we learned how one Slack employee uses the popular platform to manage his workday, how tech companies like Facebook and Airbnb are trying to “do the right thing,” and the one habit that all great job candidates tend to show off on interviews.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of April 8:

1. I Work At Slack–Here’s How I Use It To Manage My Workday

Many of us probably use Slack and other group chat platforms to message our coworkers, or to make lunch plans with colleagues who sit on the other side of the office. But Slack actually has features that go beyond messaging, including bots that schedule your meetings and order your food for you. One Slack employee shares how he utilizes the app to streamline his workday.

2. Three Habits Of The Best Job Candidates I’ve Ever Interviewed

For many of us, what it takes to excel at job interviews is a bit of a mystery. But an experienced recruiter says that it all comes down to three simple habits that she’s seen time and again among candidates who have passed with flying colors. This week we learned what you can do on your next interview to become the type of candidate hiring managers love.

3. Three Questions I Ask Every Job Candidate About Their Soft Skills

Soft skills are difficult to test, especially in the highly ritualistic content of a job interview. How on earth are you supposed to grasp a candidate’s attention to detail or how quickly they learn just by chatting across a table? One entrepreneur shares the three questions he asks every candidate to screen for those traits—and the answers he’s looking for.