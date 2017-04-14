Six Job Interview Questions You Should Have Asked (Much Earlier)

Many of us come to job interviews hoping to please. You arrive prepared— maybe even overprepared —for anything the hiring manager might throw at you. You have a plan for how to answer just about every imaginable question. You even have a few smart questions on standby to ask when the interview is wrapping up, and it’s your turn to pick the interviewer’s brain.

But by that point you’ve already missed an opportunity or three. The truth is that you can and should take charge of the interview, turning it into a genuine conversation where both parties ask things of each other. And that means posing your own questions all the way through, rather than waiting until the end. But this requires some tact and preparation, or you’ll come off as trying to yank the reins out of your interviewer’s hands. The key to slipping your own questions into the interview is looking for openings right after you’ve been asked something similar. Here are a few to look out for.

1. When Did The Last Person In This Role Leave, And Why?

Career coaches usually suggest asking this question, so it may not be that unfamiliar. But it could be a mistake to wait until the very end to ask it. Instead, ask how the role opened up just after you’ve finished explaining why you left a previous job or are looking to make a change. It’s a natural segue.

2. How Would Previous Employees Describe Working Here?

It’s great to ask a hiring manager why they like working at the organization, but posing the question this way lets you compare the interviewer’s response with the employee reviews you’ve already read on sites like Glassdoor and Payscale.

A great time to ask this is when you’re asked about your own current or past employers—what you’ve liked best about working for them, or how they might describe you. You could also expand this to ask about the turnover rate, either in the position you’ve applied for or in the organization overall. It may not be possible for you to speak to the person who was last in the position, but it doesn’t hurt to ask.

3. What’s The Biggest Problem You’re Facing Right Now?

Again, a tried and true question to ask a hiring manager, but one that can elicit an underwhelming response if you can’t slide it in before the very end of the interview. Where’s there an earlier opening? There are a few. Being asked about your weaknesses is one good segue for asking tactfully about any negative aspects of the organization you might’ve uncovered in your research—pain points or otherwise. When you’re asked to describe how you solved a major challenge at work is another good opportunity.

You might already have landed on the answers to questions like these from your research, but it’s always better to hear directly from a hiring manager. Not only can it give you the inside scoop, that can also provide you a chance to explain how you can help them with the problem that keeps them up at night.