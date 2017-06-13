Megyn Kelly will no longer host a Sandy Hook charity event after Alex Jones interview flap

Fallout from Megyn Kelly’s soon-to-be-aired interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones continues. Sandy Hook Promise, an anti-gun-violence group, said today that the NBC News anchor will not host the organization’s annual gala on Wednesday as she was slated to. Jones, the founder of InfoWars , has called the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting a hoax.

“Sandy Hook Promise cannot support the decision by Megyn or NBC to give any form of voice or platform to Alex Jones and have asked Megyn Kelly to step down as our Promise Champion Gala host,” the group’s cofounder Nicole Hockley said in a statement. Kelly’s interview with Jones is slated to air on Sunday. Yesterday, J.P. Morgan Chase said it would cease advertising on NBC until after the interview airs.



[Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]