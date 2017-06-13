This Ohio judge is ordering DUI offenders to download Uber and Lyft

Don’t call it a crazy idea. Michael A. Cicconetti, a municipal court judge in Painesville, Ohio, has an interesting way of sentencing people caught driving under the influence. In addition to fines and jail time, he tells them to download Uber and Lyft to their phones. As the Painesville News-Herald reports, Cicconetti says downloading the ride-hailing apps as a condition of probation may inspire offenders not to drink and drive. The newspaper says Cicconetti is “known internationally” for his creative sentences, but this one, he insists, isn’t one of them. “There’s nothing crazy about it,” he told the News-Herald. “It’s just common sense. Now that we have the technology and most people have the ability to do that, why not make it part of their sentence?”