Buying Weed Can Be A Drag. Maybe This “Shopify For Cannabis” Can Help.

Baker Technologies, the three-year-old marijuana-marketing startup, has a stated mission to bring order and uniformity to the legal-weed business. It’s one of a number of companies—including delivery services like Meadow and Eaze—that have raised capital over the last few years to try to cash in on the green rush of this fast-growing industry.

Today, Baker is going wide with an e-commerce platform called Shop, which they’re pitching as a kind of “Shopify for cannabis.” Aimed specifically at dispensaries and tailored to the unique needs of the marijuana industry, the platform lets pot-selling establishments set up online storefronts, list what they have in stock, track their sales, and streamline their process for pickups and deliveries.

David Champion, Baker’s cofounder and chief product officer, says the idea for Shop originally began in 2014, the year pot became legal in Colorado. Back then, with the industry taking off, local dispensaries quickly filled up with curious tourists who would spend a lot of time poking around and asking questions, but not necessarily buying much of the emerald stuff. The backlog led to extra wait times that would thwart sales and frustrate regular customers.

“They were being held up in line,” recalls Champion, who chatted with Fast Company via phone from Baker’s Denver headquarters. “[Customers would] drive a half hour to the dispensary, wait in line for another half an hour, and get to the front to realize … the product they needed was not in stock.”

Long lines at dispensaries may not be a rampant problem, especially now that some of the initial curiosity around legal weed has worn off. But still, Champion says dispensaries can simplify the pot-buying process with consumer-facing websites that let customers shop for products, check inventory, order ahead, and even arrange for deliveries where permitted. Baker launched a prototype for Shop with a few dispensaries in Colorado and has been quietly inviting new ones to use it. The platform is now live in 12 states and in British Columbia, supporting both medical and recreational jurisdictions. The official Shop announcement is today.

The Complexity Of Hawking Weed

Shop wasn’t easy to put in place. The biggest hurdle with creating a uniform e-commerce system for legal weed is the confusing patchwork of state and local regulations that govern the sale and distribution of cannabis—some of which seem to be changing every day. In California and Oregon, for instance, pot deliveries are permissible. Not so in Colorado. And in Connecticut, there are restrictions on how dispensaries may display the product.

For Baker, the challenge was creating a flexible e-commerce infrastructure that could accommodate all these disparate elements, including age gates, ID medical card checks, and weight limits. Baker even has a team of compliance experts on hand to help dispensaries make sure their storefronts are operating aboveboard.

“We had to do a lot of tailoring and customization of our platform so that the dispensary can go in and set their preferences—the language, the imagery, the branding—in accordance with their state rules,” Champion says.