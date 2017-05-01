advertisement
Your Creative Calendar: 77 Things To See, Hear, And Read This May

Get ready to scream in space with a new “Alien,” jam out to the return of Faith Evans, and endure anew the unbreakability of “Kimmy Schmidt.”

By Joe Berkowitz3 minute Read

There are pretty much only two movie seasons each year, Summer Escape and Oscar Bait. Although the first of the two categories is sometimes indistinguishable from March and April fare (hello, F8 of the Furious) there’s something indelibly summer-y about the cinema of May. This year is no exception with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 kicking in the Summer Escape door, like an emergency hatch on a space ship. Lest that intergalactic comic book adventure not signal summertime enough for you, the MTV Movie Awards–now rebranded as  the Movie and TV Awards–rolls in a couple days later, reminding viewers of a certain age about summers of yore. Have a look below at Fast Company’s Creative Calendar to see what else lies in store, in the worlds of music, books, TV and beyond.

Movies In Theaters

Movies To Watch At Home

Albums You Should Hear

Things To Watch On Your TV Or Computer

Books To Read

  • One Day We’ll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter by Scaachi Koul, out May 2.
  • Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami, out May 9.
  • Trajectory by Richard Russo, out May 2.
  • The Dinner Party by Joshua Ferris, out May 2.
  • Since We Fell by Dennis Lehane, out May 9.
  • Into the Water by Paula Hawkins, out May 2.
  • The Leavers by Lisa Ko, out May 2.
  • Bad Dreams and Other Stories by Tessa Hadley, out May 16.

[Photo Mash Up: Adriana C. Sánchez for Fast Company; Source Photos: War Machine: Francois Duhamel, courtesy of Netflix; Anne: Caitlin Cronenberg, courtesy of Netflix; Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Eric Liebowitz, courtesy of Netflix; House of Cards: David Giesbrecht, courtesy of Netflix; King Arthur: Legend of the Sword: courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures; Alien: Covenant: Mark Rogers, courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation; Chuck: Sarah Shatz, courtesy of IFC Films; Downward Dog: Craig Sjodin, courtesy of American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.; I Love Dick: Leann Mueller, courtesy of Amazon; House of Cards: David Giesbrecht, courtesy of Netflix; Master of None: courtesy of Netflix]

