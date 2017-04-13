This 22-Year-Old CEO Wants To Help Make Self-Driving Cars Affordable

Five years ago, physicist Austin Russell saw better laser sensors as essential to make self-driving cars a reality. That was early in the autonomous vehicle industry’s history, and early in Russell’s career. Actually, he was still in high school at the time.

Now 22–and having skipped college–Russell is founder and CEO of Luminar, a startup backed by PayPal and Palantir billionaire Peter Thiel (among others) that just formally unveiled itself and its new laser scanner for self-driving cars. The startup is going against big players like Velodyne and Quanergy in the market for lidar technology, which is something like radar but with infrared laser beams instead of radio waves.

Along with the scanner, Luminar announced $36 million in funding that will allow it to open a factory in Florida to build 10,000 scanners this year. They will go to automakers and other tech companies for autonomous car research, though Russell won’t say who these “strategic partners” are.

Lidar is a prerequisite for self-driving cars, says Russell, as his system can perceive distances down to a few millimeters and works in anything from bright sunlight to pitch black conditions, things that a standard camera can’t do. The lasers in Luminar’s sensor scan in front of and sometimes behind a vehicle out to at least 200 meters (about 600 feet); the time it takes the signal to bounce back off an object is used to calculate distance.

Lidar technology goes back to the 1960s. Luminar hasn’t invented anything fundamentally new, but it claims to have gotten performance up and costs down by custom-building every aspect of the system. “We’ve built this sensor from the chip-level up,” says Russell. “We’re making our own lasers, our own receivers, our own scanning mechanisms, our own processing electronics—all from scratch.”

Within a few seconds of talking to Russell, I begin to forget about his age. (He just turned 22 on March 14, Pi Day.) He has a level of composure well beyond the self-important arrogance of peers who just landed entry-level engineering jobs in the Valley. Physical stature—he stands 6-foot, 4-inches tall—a deep voice, and a full reddish beard lend a smidgen of gravitas. Russell betrays his youth, though, with occasional fits of goofy giggles during our conversation. For instance, he talks about the danger of lower-end lidar technology, “if they increase the power any more or try to get more range or resolution out of it, they’ll start frying people’s eyes—hahahahahahaha.”

Squeezing Into Cars—And Budgets

Russell’s system uses infrared wavelengths of 1550 nanometers, instead of the common 905nm wavelengths in less-expensive systems (all the way down to range finders used by golfers), which can irritate people’s eyes if the signal is too strong. The eye can’t even focus a 1550nm wavelength, so the power can be much higher—40x greater in Luminar’s case—without posing a hazard. A silicon-based receiver can’t pick up the longer 1550-nm wavelengths. Instead Luminar needs a pricier material called indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs).

Again, none of this is new, per se. Luminar’s claimed advantage is in getting the price for advanced lidar way down. Russell wouldn’t utter a word about what his system will cost, but an investigation by Bloomberg said Luminar is aiming for under $1,000, vs. up to tens of thousands for current top-of-the-line systems.