Fast Company’s New Engine

Over the past year, the technology that powers Fast Company has been completely overhauled. Everything from the tech stack to the content management system, the video platform, and analytics package has changed.

To appreciate the magnitude of this upgrade, you’ll have to scroll back to February 2008. That’s when Fast Company announced its grand relaunch on the open source CMS platform Drupal, version 6. Believe it or not, Fast Company was still running on Drupal 6 nine years later. We had tried unsuccessfully to upgrade to Drupal 7, but our software was so tricked out with customizations that it had become a tangled mess of technologies. The technical debt had become so large that, for a couple years, we didn’t want to acknowledge it, and turned a blind eye to the opportunity cost of doing dev work in that environment.

Full recognition of the challenges came as we worked on what would be the February 2016 redesign. It was a challenge executing effectively and ultimately realizing our vision for the sites. The debt was much more than a technical challenge.

Fast forward to 2017, and Fast Company is now in the final stages of a transition to a single-page node.js app, utilizing the React framework, and backed by the open source WordPress platform (REST API). This will unlock the next phase of our growth, making the site better for readers as well as for the writers and editors who work on the site every day.

Here are a few of the features we’ve implemented over the last six months.

1. Fast Company and Co.Design are now running on HTTPS. Among many other benefits (a modest SEO boost among them), this guarantees that any data being provided from Fast Company is genuine and has not been altered by a third-party. It will allow us to create better, and trusted, user experiences across our sites.