How Small Businesses Can Harness The Power Of AI

While futuristic fantasies like HBO’s Westworld remain a ways off, we’re nonetheless living in a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence. From the algorithms Google uses to determine the most relevant search results to the technology driving voice assistants like Alexa and Siri, big businesses are using AI in the background of our everyday lives—whether we’re aware of it or not.

AI isn’t just touching our consumer lives; it’s helping small businesses interact with their customers in new and exciting ways as well. A key example of this is CRM solution provider Salesforce, which recently launched Einstein, a set of advanced AI capabilities that fully integrate into each of Salesforce’s products. Einstein’s customizable models learn from every interaction to deliver valuable insights and predictions to even the smallest companies.

“Einstein is taking AI, which might sound a little out of reach to most small businesses, and making it accessible to everyone,” says Jamie Domenici, vice president of small-and-medium business marketing at San Francisco–based Salesforce.

Here, Domenici explains how small businesses can tap into the power of AI and shares where she thinks the technology is headed.

How are small-business owners approaching AI right now?

The first thing that we find is that people at small businesses are thinking, “Yeah, that’s probably not for me. It sounds too complicated and expensive.” In fact, we conducted a survey of small businesses, and 61% said they aren’t ready for AI. They believe it’s too complex for what they need. That’s usually where the conversations start, but then I dig a little deeper.

The truth is most folks just don’t understand what AI really is, and that’s where Einstein comes into play. The technology is now embedded in every single product we have, in a very natural way. It’s not another thing that small businesses have to try and figure out; it’s right where they are and right where they work. They’re empowered by the technology to make smarter, faster, and more productive decisions.