The Sounds That Trigger War Trauma May Not Be What You Think
This new David Lynch Foundation campaign illustrates how a seemingly insignificant sound can bring back memories of war.
As we all know, sounds can be deceiving. Just ask a foley artist. But a new campaign from the David Lynch Foundation skillfully shows how even the most everyday of sounds can trigger trauma in war veterans.
Created by Paris-based agency Herezie Group for the film director’s organization that focuses on treating trauma of all types, the spot gives us a glimpse of the world from a vet’s point of view, and the effect of sound on their lives.