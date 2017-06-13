advertisement
Russia hacked 39 states to influence the 2016 election

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The massive breech of election systems in almost four of every five states is double what experts believed Russia originally hacked in 2016, reports Bloomberg. The breeches featured a range of attacks. In one state, Russian hackers accessed a campaign finance database, and, in Illinois, hackers tried to delete or alter voter data, three sources “with direct knowledge of the U.S. investigation into the matter” told Bloomberg.

