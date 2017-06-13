advertisement
Google just opened a school in London to train people to use its products

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The new Digital Skills Academy is located in its central London offices and aims to familiarize everyone from schoolchildren to CEOs with its products and how to use them, reports Business Insider. Though the 40,000-square-foot school’s doors are now open, it’s unclear when courses will start and how much they will cost, if anything at all.

