The New York Times is using Google’s AI to increase comments and stop trolls at the same time

Currently, the paper only allows comments on about 10% of its articles, but starting today that is expected to increase to 80% of all articles by the end of this year—that’s no small goal, given that the Times publishes about 200 articles a day. Instead of bulking up the company’s team of human moderators, Alphabet has been building a machine-learning algorithm that automatically scans for abusive and superfluous comments, thus automatically blocking or removing those posted by trolls. Read Fast Company‘s full report here.