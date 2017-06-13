advertisement
The New York Times is using Google’s AI to increase comments and stop trolls at the same time

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Currently, the paper only allows comments on about 10% of its articles, but starting today that is expected to increase to 80% of all articles by the end of this year—that’s no small goal, given that the Times publishes about 200 articles a day. Instead of bulking up the company’s team of human moderators, Alphabet has been building a machine-learning algorithm that automatically scans for abusive and superfluous comments, thus automatically blocking or removing those posted by trolls. Read Fast Company‘s full report here

