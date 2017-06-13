advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Trump associate: The president is considering firing the special counsel in the Russian probe

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

“I think he’s considering perhaps terminating the special counsel. I think he’s weighing that option,” Christopher Ruddy told PBS’s NewsHourreports the Washington Post. Ruddy is the CEO of Newsmax Media and a member of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, who was last at the White House on Monday but did not meet with the president then, according to White House press secretary Sean Spicer. However, despite Ruddy’s assertion that he believes Trump is considering firing Robert Mueller, he also believes that doing so would be “a very significant mistake” for the president.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life