Trump associate: The president is considering firing the special counsel in the Russian probe

“I think he’s considering perhaps terminating the special counsel. I think he’s weighing that option,” Christopher Ruddy told PBS’s NewsHour, reports the Washington Post. Ruddy is the CEO of Newsmax Media and a member of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, who was last at the White House on Monday but did not meet with the president then, according to White House press secretary Sean Spicer. However, despite Ruddy’s assertion that he believes Trump is considering firing Robert Mueller, he also believes that doing so would be “a very significant mistake” for the president.