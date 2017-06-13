J.P. Morgan Chase pulls ads from NBC over Alex Jones interview

The bank has a said it will cease all local television and online ads on NBC‘s platforms until after Megyn Kelly’s interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Sunday, reports the Hill. Jones is known in right-wing circles for his promotion of conspiracy theories around mass shootings and 9/11, and President Trump is supposedly one of his biggest fans.
As an advertiser, I’m repulsed that @megynkelly would give a second of airtime to someone who says Sandy Hook and Aurora are hoaxes. Why? https://t.co/luwyCwP7Ti
— Kristin Lemkau (@KLemkau) June 12, 2017
POTUS’s been on & praises @RealAlexJones‘ show. He’s giving Infowars a WH press credential. Many don’t know him; our job is 2 shine a light. https://t.co/5e88BJyqnz
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 12, 2017