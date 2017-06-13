advertisement
J.P. Morgan Chase pulls ads from NBC over Alex Jones interview

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The bank has a said it will cease all local television and online ads on NBC‘s platforms until after Megyn Kelly’s interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Sunday, reports the Hill. Jones is known in right-wing circles for his promotion of conspiracy theories around mass shootings and 9/11, and President Trump is supposedly one of his biggest fans.

