How Etsy Built The Greenest Office Space In Tech

When Etsy went public in 2015, it was the largest B Corporation ever to do so—and only the second in history. The handmade goods marketplace has since retained its B Corp status , which means it’s beholden to the nonprofit B Lab’s strict guidelines for social and environmental responsibility. Of course, this comes as little surprise from a company that counts among its values being a “mindful, transparent, and humane business.”

Now, in keeping with another Etsy value—sustainability—the company is snapping up a new bragging right: the greenest office space in tech. When Etsy first built its sprawling headquarters in the Dumbo section of Brooklyn, it did so with the intent of meeting Petal Certification through the Living Building Challenge, a green building certification program that is more stringent than the more recognizable LEED rating system. Etsy has now done just that, making it the first tech company to get such a certification—and the first to actively pursue it, according to Etsy’s head of sustainability, Devon Leahy.

Created by the International Living Future Institute, the Living Building Challenge outlines seven Petals, or performance areas. Etsy tackled the Materials Petal, which Leahy describes as “the responsible sourcing of materials that come into the space.” She claims it is one of the most difficult to achieve.

For Etsy, that meant using reclaimed wood and screening more than 1,500 items in the office (everything from paints and adhesives to the heavy metals in A/V equipment) to ensure they didn’t contain chemicals on the “Red List,” which Leahy says are considered the most toxic to humans and the environment. The Materials Petal also required local sourcing, something Etsy’s office has in spades, between the myriad art installations and handmade furniture pieces that pepper the space.

As the largest building to receive Petal certification, Etsy’s office joins a list of just 56 buildings the world over that have been recognized and certified by the Living Building Challenge. (About 365 buildings are registered, which means they are being evaluated for certification.) After all, it requires forethought and patience, and some Petals can be impossible to pursue depending on the building site; Etsy was unable to attempt net-zero energy and water due to the space and location in Brooklyn.

But Etsy has other plans to reduce its footprint. Today’s announcement also includes its commitment to running zero waste operations by 2020—across Etsy’s 10 offices globally—and decreasing the absolute weight of its waste by 10%. “Zero waste is defined in the industry as achieving a greater than 90% diversion from landfill,” Leahy says. “In 2016 we hit an 84% diversion rate, which actually sounds closer to zero waste than it is. The last 5% to 10% is really the hardest part.”

That forces Etsy to think about the potential waste created by every single item that finds its way into the office. “If we’re bringing in bags of chips, we need a solution to divert those from landfill,” Leahy says.