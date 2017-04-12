How Being Super Prepared For Your Interview Can Still Cost You The Job

Know how in the movies somebody struts into a job interview, sits back, rattles off tons of impressive information about the interviewer and the company, blows everyone away, and lands the job? Good luck doing that in real life. Being overprepared and knowing more than you even have to isn’t necessarily a bad strategy. But it’s actually a little creepy to let a hiring manager know, unprompted, that you’ve memorized the title of their college thesis.

Okay, that’s an exaggeration, but the point is that the main reason to go over the top in preparing for your job interview isn’t to show off how much you know about the employer, industry, or role. That can actually make you look bad if you overdo it. Overpreparing isn’t really about focusing on them. In other words, it’s about you.

You And Your Soft Skills, Under Pressure

The first way job candidates go wrong is by trying to impress interviewers with how much they’ve prepared. You do want to impress recruiters and hiring managers, but your interview-prep skills aren’t high on the list of things they typically look for. Job interviews are much more about giving the people at the company a chance to get to know you and decide whether they want to work with you.

And that comes down to attributes that are harder to quantify. By bringing you out for an interview, they’ve already decided they’re interested enough in some of your hard-and-fast credentials. So now’s the time to show off your emotional intelligence and other soft skills. For a while, companies like Google were asking job candidates curveball interview questions in the hope that they’d learn something about people’s creative abilities. But that habit has largely been retired, and the focus instead has shifted to more interpersonal matters.

The only challenge is that we tend to be better at navigating interpersonal dynamics when we’re comfortable. And we’re most comfortable around people we already know reasonably well. That’s why making good first impressions stresses so many people out. Whether it’s a networking event, a job interview, or even a first date, meeting somebody unfamiliar might make you feel a little tentative or awkward. And there’s a risk that that will be interpreted as part of your personality—not just a reaction to the pressure situation.

This is where interview prep comes in.