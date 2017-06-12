A second federal appeals court has ruled against Trump’s travel ban

The revised travel ban that President Trump ordered earlier this year, after his first one was blocked, has been ruled unconstitutional once again. It banned people from a list of countries—all predominantly Muslim—from entering the country for 90 days, with some exceptions. The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which resides in San Francisco, ruled that the executive order unconstitutionally focused on Muslim people traveling.
The ruling affirmed a decision made last March by a federal judge in Hawaii, reports the New York Times. Will it stop Trump from trying to continue his proposed ban? Probably not.