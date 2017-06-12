“Can the iPad Pro replace a laptop?” Wrong question!

I spent a good chunk of the past few days reviewing Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro . And really, I tried to judge whether it was a great iPad–which it is, although it should be better still with the upcoming iOS 11–rather than being fixated on whether it’s something a typical person would buy to replace a laptop.

If you take the latter approach, as people often do when reviewing iPads, you’re likely to conclude that the iPad Pro should have a mouse. And that the lack of laptop staples like full-blown Microsoft Office is a problem. And that the fact that Apple’s Smart Keyboard doesn’t feel much like a classic notebook keyboard might be a deal-breaker.

Listen, if the iPad Pro had all the things a laptop has, it would be a laptop. And the world would be a little more boring for it.