Emil Michael is out at Uber

Uber‘s senior vice president of business, Emil Michael, is no longer at the company, according to the New York Times. David Richter, SVP of strategic planning initiatives, will succeed him. The news comes after the company’s board reviewed an investigation conducted by law firm Covington & Burling into Uber’s culture. The report allegedly recommended that Michael depart. Earlier today we reported that Michael was negotiating his exit from Uber. The exec was involved in three headline-making incidents at Uber that drew criticism. The findings from the Covington & Burling investigation are expected to be released to employees tomorrow.