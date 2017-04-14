This Low-Cost Greenhouse Is Designed To Help The Poorest Farmers

For a small farmer in India, the last year might have gone something like this: She plants tomatoes, and the crop is destroyed by pests. Months of extreme heat mean that she can’t plant anything else. When she finally plants another crop, it’s destroyed by drought. After backbreaking labor, she’s still broke, or worse, in serious debt. In 2015, more than 8,000 farmers in India committed suicide, most because of their financial situation.

As climate change increases environmental risks for farmers in the area–from monsoons to heat waves–one startup is testing a potential solution. Kheyti, which recently won the Global Social Venture Competition, makes what it calls the Greenhouse in a Box, a simple, low-cost greenhouse that can sit on a small area of a farm and provide regular crops which guarantees year-round income if everything else goes wrong.

“The biggest problem that we found is income variability,” says co-founder Kaushik Kappagantulu. “Farmers make money only once or twice in a year. That income is affected by all sorts of environmental risks, including unseasonable rain, pest attacks . . . That’s why they’re stuck in that poverty cycle.”

The typical greenhouse available in India was originally designed for farmers in developed countries who grow high-value flowers or vegetables–and it’s well out of the price range of a low-income farmer. The new greenhouse is simpler, with fewer materials and a smaller footprint (it’s roughly half the size of a basketball court or 2% of the land area of a typical small farm in India). Two layers of shade netting on the top reduce the temperature inside by 5-8 degrees Celsius. Insect netting on all sides reduces pest attacks 90%.

The team is now working with Extreme, a course at Stanford University’s d.school that focuses on design for extreme affordability, to bring the cost down further. The current version of the greenhouse costs $2,000 to make, and through a partnership with a bank, the startup is offering it to pilot customers at cost, with a $400 down payment and quarterly payments of $175 over three years. A high-quality cow, by comparison, costs around $800.

“It’s basically the same investment that a farmer would make to start a daily operation, buy two or three cows so they can make a steady income from dairy, or invest in making a small poultry shed in their farms for chickens and eggs,” Kappagantulu says. “I think it’s comparable to other small investments that farmers make.”

On average, farmers should make $475 a quarter from the greenhouse, leaving them a profit of $300 per quarter.