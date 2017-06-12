Lyft just cut a deal with Jaguar Land Rover to test self-driving cars

This morning Lyft announced a $25 million deal with Jaguar Land Rover to test its mobility services on Lyft’s platform for on-demand cars. The financing was included in the $600 million round Lyft announced in April. Jaguar Land Rover will supply the ride-hailing player with a fleet of cars. Lyft has inked deals with several companies to test self-driving tech, including Waymo and nuTonomy. Lyft’s progress in this space come as competitor Uber is under intense scrutiny. In the last week, Uber has seen a flood of departures after the culmination of two reports into its corporate culture. It is also still mired in a legal battle with Waymo over intellectual property.