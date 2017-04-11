VPN Downloads Spiked After Congress Rolled Back Privacy Rules

Late last month, after Congress rolled back Obama-era FCC protections meant to stop ISPs from harvesting our data without permission, consumers quickly hustled to find other ways to protect their privacy. New data reveals that many of those consumers turned to virtual private network (VPN) software, which effectively extends a protected network over a public network like the internet.

“We saw a noticeable increase [in downloads] around the time Congress was considering the bill until the time Trump signed it,” says Caleb Chen of London Trust Media, which sells the Private Internet Access VPN.

The Obama-era rules—which had yet to take effect—would have required ISPs like Verizon and Comcast to notify and offer an opt-out to subscribers before harvesting their personal and browsing data. In rolling back the rules, Congress had yielded to a lobbying blitz by the telecom and cable industries. Now, ISPs, which have been pining to expand into the business of selling personal and browsing data to data brokers and ad targeters, can collect such data without fear of reprisal from consumers or the FCC.

For consumers, the best line of defense is to install VPN software on their web-connected devices. And that’s exactly what’s happening: According to data from Google Trends and App Annie, interest in VPN apps spiked significantly in late March as the privacy protections were repealed. Chen said his company saw an uptick in downloads of between 50% and 100% around this time.

Similarly, NordVPN reports “a 200% spike in user inquiries in the U.S. since Congress approved new ISP rights.”

According to Google Trends, searches for “VPN” and variations like “best free VPN” maxed out on Google’s 0-100 scale March 29, the day following the House’s vote to repeal the broadband privacy rules (which virtually assuring passage of the measure). Trump signed the measure April 4.