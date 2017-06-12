Top Uber exec Emil Michael is negotiating his exit, source says

Uber senior vice president Emil Michael is in the hot seat. A report from law firm Covington & Burling on Uber’s company culture is recommending his removal, according to the New York Times. Today, a source close to the matter tells Fast Company that Michael is negotiating his exit. Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal reported Michael was planning to resign. Following that story, Recode posted a clarification, reporting that Michael was only considering a departure under pressure from the board. I reached out to Uber and will update the story if I hear back. Follow the latest on Uber’s crisis here.
