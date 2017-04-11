Why No One Wants To Book You As A Speaker (And What To Do About It)

You already know that landing speaking gigs can help your career, company, or personal brand. That’s why you took a public speaking course in college and study TED Talks for tips from the pros . But useful as that can be once you actually get up onstage, it won’t teach you how to pitch and land speaking gigs to begin with. To start getting more speaking dates on your calendar, you may have to stop committing one of these common blunders that even the most effective speakers tend to make while pitching themselves.

You’re Pitching A Generic Topic

If I had a dollar for every time somebody’s told me they want to speak about “leadership” or give an “motivational” talk, I wouldn’t need speaking fees anymore. Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of successful public speakers who are leadership experts and who do build their careers as motivational speaker. But they don’t do it by sending a pitch to an event organizer that simply says they’d love to come speak about how to be a good leader.

What makes you different from every other speaker out there who’s also teaching leadership lessons? Simple: It’s how you angle your talk—which in turn should determine how you position your pitch. For example, Jeff McManus is a successful leadership speaker and author who’s found a unique way to incorporate his background as the director of Landscape Services at University of Mississippi into his speaking—which he frames as techniques for transforming “weeders to leaders.”

Pitch a topic that shows off your unique background or expertise, and make sure it conveys how you have a fresh, unique perspective to share on a common topic that a lot of people want to hear about.

Related: 7 Ways To Use LinkedIn To Land Speaking Gigs

Your Title Is Lame Or Unclear

Regardless of whether you’re pitching yourself via email or preparing a formal speaking proposal, the proposed title of your talk needs to be attention-grabbing. Sticking with our “leadership” and “motivational” examples, you might pitch, “What You Can Learn About Leadership From Playing Video Games” or “Living Joyfully After Loss: Overcoming the Grief of Losing a Child.” Great speakers are skilled storytellers, and that all begins with your title.

You Aren’t Doing Your Research

There are a few clues that tip off event organizers to speakers who haven’t done their homework. Maybe you pitch a 30-minute talk to a a TEDx organizer, forgetting that the TED format is 18 minutes or less. Or maybe you miss that the event has an overarching theme.