Russian hackers can take down power grids with sophisticated malware: report

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

Russian state-sponsored hackers have developed digital tools that can disrupt electric utilities here and abroad, reports the Washington Post, citing industrial cybersecurity firm Dragos. It was used in December to trigger a blackout in Kiev.

The malware can force open circuit breakers and wipe legitimate code from the computers that control them, forcing manual efforts to restore power, according to the report. Still, experts say utilities could restore power within a couple of days, if not sooner, thanks to experience honed from dealing with storms. 

