Pakistani man gets first-ever death sentence for a Facebook post

It started with a Facebook argument about Islam. Now 30-year-old Taimoor Raza is facing a death sentence, convicted by a Pakistani counter-terrorism court for allegedly insulting the Prophet Mohammad. It’s thought to be the first time a person has been sentenced to death for a Facebook post. According to AFP, the person Raza had an argument with turned out to be a counter-terrorism department official who brought charges against Raza for blasphemy—a serious offense in Pakistan. Raza says he’s innocent and plans to appeal the decision, AFP reports. Earlier this year, Pakistani officials told Reuters that Facebook had offered its cooperation to help control blasphemous content on the platform.