Brand Marketing In The Marvel Universe

It would be tough to argue against Marvel being one of the strongest, most recognized brand names in the world. And with that strength, comes . . . responsibility? Sure, but also requests from other brands to partner up so they too can warm themselves on your white hot brand halo. Right, Geico?

OK, movie tie-ins are no surprise, but as native advertising has become a common part of seemingly any and every publishing venture, it also lives under the same roof that Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, and so many more superheros live. Marvel Custom Solutions is marketing unit that helps lends brands a little of Marvel’s comic book magic, whether by weaving ads around existing Marvel characters, or creating new standalone characters and IP for the brands.

Related Article: Kiehl’s Enlists Captain America To Prove Real Men Moisturize

“The goal for our group is to provide marketing solutions for our clients based on their own needs and goals. Those things may include Marvel characters, they may not,” says Jon Ennis, Marvel’s director of business development, partnerships. “Certain brands want to work with us that don’t actually need our characters, but leverage our resources, the brand recognition, our art and writing talent, all these other things. Marvel has a wealth of characters–up to around 9,000 now–which is a big selling point, but it’s not the only thing we do, and we’re able to work around what a client wants.”

One thing that does differentiate this group from other native ad groups at places like the New York Times or the Atlantic, is that brands do have access to any of the comic giant’s legendary writers and artists, like Brian Michael Bendis (Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy), Clayton Henry (The Avengers), and Brian J. Glass (Thor), depending on their availability.

Now, people can be a tad skeptical when it comes to native advertising (or as John Oliver calls it, “repurposed bovine waste“), and comic book fans are a breed more sensitive than most when it comes to messing with their favorite characters and stories. Just ask Zack Snyder. Ennis says that Marvel Custom Solutions is able to safeguard those characters and stories, while still working to achieve a client’s goals.