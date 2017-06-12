China’s biggest bike-sharing company, Mobike, is coming to Europe

The company, whose 5 million orange-wheeled bikes can be seen everywhere in Chinese cities, has the potential to disrupt transportation in population-dense countries. The GPS-enabled smart bikes can be locked and unlocked anywhere with a smartphone app and have become ubiquitous after launching just a year ago in China due to their popularity for “last mile” transportation for short trips, such as from the subway to a restaurant, reports the Financial Times. Mobike launches first in Manchester and Salford in the U.K., but more European cities are expected in the next few months.