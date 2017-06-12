advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

China’s biggest bike-sharing company, Mobike, is coming to Europe

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The company, whose 5 million orange-wheeled bikes can be seen everywhere in Chinese cities, has the potential to disrupt transportation in population-dense countries. The GPS-enabled smart bikes can be locked and unlocked anywhere with a smartphone app and have become ubiquitous after launching just a year ago in China due to their popularity for “last mile” transportation for short trips, such as from the subway to a restaurant, reports the Financial Times. Mobike launches first in Manchester and Salford in the U.K., but more European cities are expected in the next few months.

Read the full story here.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life