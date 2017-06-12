Uber to add Wan Ling Martello, a Nestle exec, as independent director to its board

The appointment of Martello, who’s also an Alibaba director, would address one of former U.S. attorney general Eric Holder’s recommendations, which he gave to the full board on Sunday, reports Bloomberg. The ride-sharing giant approved all of the recommendations made by Holder, who since February has been leading a probe into sexual harassment and discrimination allegations at the company. Last week, Uber added two other top female execs: Harvard Business School professor Frances Frei will become senior vice president for strategy and leadership, and Bozoma Saint John left Apple to become chief brand officer.