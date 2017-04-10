These Millennials Took Harvard’s Bias Test–Here’s What They Learned

Imagine coming home after work each night to a cute 20-year-old woman who’s so excited to see you that she calls out, “Missed you, darling!” She’s always immaculately dressed, and the two of you never fight. If this sounds like a creepily retrograde, heteronormative male fantasy, well, it is. The designers at the Japanese software company Gatebox might just have had a certain target market (born of the country’s unique social circumstances ) in mind when they developed their holographic virtual assistant, Azuma Hikari . But they might also have revealed their own unexamined gender biases in the process.

There’s nothing intrinsically bad about that; bias—the tendency to favor one thing over another—is just a name we give to some of the mental shortcuts our brains use to help us navigate complex environments that bombard us with far more information than we can consciously cope with. “The problem comes,” says Tiffany Jana, coauthor of Overcoming Bias: Building Relationships Across Differences, “when you allow unconscious biases—or blind spots—to influence your behavior and the way you treat others.” This is a reality that businesses know all too well as they struggle to craft more inclusive workplaces. And it’s one that millennials—the most diverse generation in the workforce right now (at least until gen-Z enters offices in greater numbers)—have grown up hearing about.

But one thing that gets lost in conversations about unconscious bias is that it can run it any number of directions. It’s not just about a majority group holding implicit, negative beliefs about a minority group. If millennials are going to successfully make the modern workforce a less biased place, the first step will be grappling with that complexity.

How? One good place to start has been around for nearly two decades. Launched at Harvard University in 1998, Project Implicit offers a series of “association tests” (IAT) designed to uncover participants’ unconscious biases about other demographic groups. So I asked four volunteers, aged 28–30, to go online, chose any of the 14 topics offered, and answer a series of questions Harvard researchers designed to probe “thoughts and feelings outside of conscious awareness and control”—then talk about the results.

Professional Stereotypes Can Get Personal

Eddie, a Cuban-American law student, picked a test dealing with body weight. His results showed a “strong preference” for thin over obese people, a bias shared by three-quarters of the IAT’s sample of web participants. Having recently (in real life) met a “rather rotund” real estate broker, Eddie now found himself wondering whether “being overweight and rather disheveled in appearance will translate into some kind of professional disorganization.” But he said he didn’t consider this assumption biased—it was just a way for him to “read people quickly and navigate the world effectively.”

Eddie’s choice of test was personally relevant in another way. About to start law school himself, Eddie confessed that he’s especially concerned these days with “maintaining a professional image” because “being overweight doesn’t fit the image of the law, which is a very conservative field,” and could be “a hindrance in, say, trying to sway a jury.”

It doesn’t matter whether or not Eddie is right about this—it’s a belief at least partly informed by his own career ambitions that influence his perception of others. But while Eddie’s results squared with IAT’s test sample, the other three millennials proved to be outliers, underscoring how “bias” isn’t as monolithic or one-directional as it’s commonly understood. It also appears to highly influenced by one’s family circumstances and upbringing.