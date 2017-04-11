Inside My “Deadline Year” For Making My Dream Job A Reality

“Your timing is really funny because I’m actually putting my notice in on Friday,” a brand marketer I’ll call Tracey (she asked that we not share her real name) tells me. But it’s funny in another way, too, because the same day we speak, California officials are streamlining the state’s convoluted marijuana regulations , and Tracey is quitting her job to open a Bay Area dispensary.

This means she’s just set the clock on a big career gamble. “We have a decent amount of funding, so we really want to gain some traction by the end of the year,” Tracey says. And while her runway may prove slightly longer or shorter than these next nine months, the fact that she’s devoting finite resources to pulling off a passion career makes Tracey one of many people chasing more fulfilling jobs on tight timetables.

To learn what that’s like, Fast Company spoke with career-changers who are just entering a “deadline year,” right in the thick of one, or recently emerged on the other side.

Deadline Year, Day One

Tracey’s career in marketing up until now has followed a standard track, with roles at ad agencies and in-house ad departments. But after getting laid off at Airbnb last year, Tracey started dabbling with freelance work in the cannabis industry. “I was never really a big cannabis consumer at all, but I did study international human rights,” she says, “and the more I dug into what was going on and the kind of impact that it could have on these social-justice issues I care about, I realized this is a really good use of my time.”

So she spent the next six months single-handedly setting up a delivery service. She learned a lot and liked the work, but “it was really frustrating and lonely.” When Tracey was approached last fall for a job at a tech startup, though, she agonized over whether to pursue it. After dragging out the interview process, she eventually took the offer. “The safety of going back to what you kind of know was really attractive to me,” she says, but soon realized “it maybe wasn’t the best career choice.”

Tracey was discreet about her first foray into the marijuana business, worrying that the stigma might hurt her career. “But this second time around,” she says, “I want to be much more vocal about my feelings on the industry.” As she sees it, “Everything that’s happened with cannabis to date has been a really effective propaganda campaign,” so as a brand marketer she’s uniquely cut out to change the narrative—which finally feels like a meaningful outlet for her skills. “Telling more truthful stories about cannabis and the people who use it is really exciting for me.”

“I don’t think people who are in more mainstream industries understand how much of an impact they can have,” Tracey reflects, counting herself in that group until recently. “My mind has shifted a lot from, ‘Let me work for big tech companies that seem cool but I don’t have a connection to.’” If time runs out on the dispensary project? “We’re going to have to recalibrate and try again, because the problem isn’t going away.”