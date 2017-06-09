A drone crash knocked out power to City Hall and 1,600 utility customers in Mountain View: police

Police in Mountain View, California, say an errant drone crashed into a power line Thursday night, cutting power to City Hall and a public library, as well as 1,600 utility customers. Authorities say the crash caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage, with repairs finished early Friday morning.
Officers say flying the drone in the area was “not permitted,” citing FAA regulations. They’re asking for help finding the suspected pilot, described as a white man with white hair driving a white hatchback.