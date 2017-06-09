Here’s Reza Aslan’s full statement after being dropped by CNN over anti-Trump tweet

From “nasty woman” to “little Marco,” Donald Trump pretty much insulted his way to the White House, but be careful if you insult him back, especially if you work for CNN. For the second time in a month, the network has cut ties with someone for publicly espousing anti-Trump views . June 9, 2017

“>First it was Kathy Griffin; now it’s Reza Aslan’s turn. CNN said today it will not move forward with a second season of Aslan’s show Believer after he called Trump a “piece of shit” on Twitter. Aslan deleted the tweet and apologized, but conservative groups like Media Research Center have been demanding his head. Now they have it. Aslan’s full statement is below.