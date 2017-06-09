Trump says he’d testify under oath about Comey—here’s the thing about presidents testifying under oath 

President Donald Trump today said he would “100%” testify under oath about the conversations he had with former FBI director James Comey. Yesterday, Comey testified before the Senate and divulged many bombshells about his interactions with the president. Trump is now denying these claims.
Two very important things to note: One, Trump also said he’d release his tax returns and make Mexico pay for a giant wall, neither of which has happened yet. Two, the United States impeached a president 20 years ago because he lied under oath.
Who knows what the future holds?