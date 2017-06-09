Trump says he’d testify under oath about Comey—here’s the thing about presidents testifying under oath 

President Donald Trump today said he would “100%” testify under oath about the conversations he had with former FBI director James Comey . Yesterday, Comey testified before the Senate and divulged many bombshells about his interactions with the president. Trump is now denying these claims.

Two very important things to note: One, Trump also said he’d release his tax returns and make Mexico pay for a giant wall, neither of which has happened yet. Two, the United States impeached a president 20 years ago because he lied under oath.

Who knows what the future holds?