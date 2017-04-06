For The First Time, Apple Drops Below Microsoft In J.D. Power’s Tablet Survey

Tim Cook likes to talk about the iPad’s glowing J.D. Power satisfaction scores when he’s trying to make everybody feel better about flagging sales of the device during quarterly earnings calls. You also hear the market research company’s scores mentioned in Apple product announcements and press releases.

But the Apple CEO just lost those bragging rights, at least for the iPad.

For the first time, Microsoft’s Surface tablets beat Apple’s iPads to sit atop the J.D. Power satisfaction rankings, which were announced on Thursday. Surface users collectively gave their tablets an 855 score out of a possible 1,000.

Surface users rated their tablets high for the variety of preloaded applications, internet connectivity, and the availability of manufacturer-supported accessories. Users liked the Surface’s selection of inputs and outputs, and for its internal storage. The Surface also earned top marks for design—the look and feel of the tablets. Users gave top marks for the Surface’s size, the quality of its materials, and the location of the physical buttons and controls.

“The Microsoft Surface platform has expanded what tablets can do, and it sets the bar for customer satisfaction,” said Jeff Conklin, J.D. Power’s VP of service industries. “These tablet devices are just as capable as many laptops, yet they can still function as standard tablets. This versatility is central to their appeal and success.”

Interestingly, given Microsoft’s stodgy reputation, the study found that Microsoft tablet owners are more likely to be early adopters of technology and more likely to be younger, compared to users of other tablets.

Not that Apple made a poor showing. Hardly. The iPad came in second with 849 points.