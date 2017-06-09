J.K. Rowling just said what every woman online thinks in an epic 14-tweet rant

There is one thing that unites women of any age, background, or political allegiance who are in the public eye: being the recipient of online vitriol from men. It’s so bad that every 10 seconds, someone on Twitter calls a woman a “slut” or “whore.”

Today, beloved Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling addressed a frustrating element of that trend: When men who identify as liberal (and maybe even feminist) use those same degrading slurs against conservative women.

Her 14-tweet rant laid out how the words men use to insult women speak betray their real values even if they profess to be liberal.

“I don’t care whether we’re talking about Theresa May or Nicola Sturgeon or Kate Hooey or Yvette Cooper or Hillary Clinton: femaleness is not a design flaw. If your immediate response to a woman who displeases you is to call her a synonym for her vulva, or compare her to a prostitute, then drop the pretense and own it: you’re not a liberal.”